Trying our best to host 2036 Olympics youth of Kashi have to begin training today: PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is making all possible efforts to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic Games and asked the youth of Kashi to begin their training to shine in the Olympics.

"In the coming months, when all the development work will be completed, when commuting to and from Varanasi will become easier, there will be progress in work and in businesses... CT ropeway trials have also begun in Varanasi... We are in constant pursuit of providing growth opportunities to the youth of Kashi in the field of sports. We are trying our best to be able to host the 2036 Olympics. But to shine in the Olympics, the youth of Kashi will have to begin training today," PM Modi said after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development works in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister highlighted the improved health infrastructure in his constituency and said that a sign of development was when facilities come to the people.

"We also know the problems that existed regarding treatment in the entire Purvanchal 10-11 years ago. Today the situation is different, my Kashi is now also becoming the capital of health. Today, the big hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai are near your home. This is development, where facilities come to the people. When you blessed us for the third time, we also fulfilled our duty as servants with love. My guarantee was that the treatment of the elderly would be free. The result of this is the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana. This scheme is not only for the treatment of the elderly but also for their respect. Today, India is moving ahead, carrying both development and heritage together. Our Kashi is becoming its best model. Here is the flow of the Ganga and also the flow of India's consciousness," he said.

PM Modi vowed to make Purvanchal a hub of development and said that Kashi is now at the "centre of Purvanchal's economic map."

"Many infrastructure projects to boost connectivity, providing 'nal see jal' to every household, education, healthcare, and expansion of sports facilities, and the resolve to provide better facilities for every region, every family, and every youngster will be eased and facilitated with these projects inaugurated today, and will prove to be a milestone towards a 'Viksit Purvanchal," the PM said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi.

This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Varanasi after the completion of 8 years of CM Yogi-Adityanath-led UP Government.

PM Modi also handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He also presented Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

The Prime Minister also transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy. (ANI)