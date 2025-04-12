Three-tier security plans imposed in Agra on Hanuman Jayanti

Agra: As devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanati, Senior police officials in Agra have implemented a three-tier security plan to ensure that no untoward incident occurs.

Sonam Kumar, Agra Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that barriers had been put at 24 points with anti-riot equipments further stating that surveillance was being carried out with the help of drones.

Speaking to ANI, the DCP said, "A three-tier security plan has been imposed here. Barriers have been put at 24 points with anti-riot equipment. Surveillance is being done through drones. We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place. Over 1,000 jawans have been deployed in Agra."

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram.

This day falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees fast and offer puja to the deity. They also chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

Several devotees gather at Hanuman temples across the country on this occasion to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, who is known for his unwavering devotion, courage, and strength.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to the nation on the occasion via a post on X.

"Many best wishes to the countrymen on Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Sankatmochan, may all of you always remain healthy, happy and prosperous in life; this is my wish," the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti through a post.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Bajrangbali, the trouble savior, remove all the troubles and provide strength, intelligence, wisdom, and a long life. Jai Shri Ram!" Shah wrote. (ANI)