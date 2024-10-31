This Diwali is special as it is first after Ayodhya Ram temple Pran Pratishtha: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that this year's Diwali is special as it is the first after" Lord Ram has returned to his temple" in Ayodhya.

"Today is the auspicious occasion of Diwali. My Diwali greetings to everyone. This time's Diwali is special as, after 500 years, Lord Ram has returned to his temple. Ayodhya's Diwali is special this year," Adityanath told reporters after visiting Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and offering prayers at the temple.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple was held on January 22, 2024.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya the Chief Minister said that the Deepotsav celebration in the Ram temple on Wednesday was the best example of how a society together celebrate a festival.

"First of all, I heartily congratulate you and the people of the entire state on Deepawali. I wish that this festival of Deepawali brings joy, happiness and prosperity to your family. Those who saw yesterday's Deepotsav in Ayodhya were overwhelmed," Adityanath said.

"After 500 years, Ram Lalla has been seated in Ayodhya Dham. When the people of Ayodhya celebrate the first Diwali in the presence of Ram Lalla in the presence of Ayodhya, the entire state, the entire country and the world light lamps in their homes. The lamps will be of happiness, enthusiasm, excitement, faith, unity," he added.

The Chief Minister said the people of Ayodhya have a responsibility to keep the fame of the temple intact in the centuries to come.

CM Adityanath wished the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the great festival of Diwali, the victory of religion over unrighteousness, truth over falsehood and light over darkness! May the merciful Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki continue to shower their blessings on everyone, this is my wish. Hail Siya Ram!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life.

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them new energy, enthusiasm and positivity.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the great festival of lights, Deepawali. May this festival bring new energy, enthusiasm and positivity in the life of all of you. I pray to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha that all of your lives be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune," CM Dhami said on X.

Known as the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. (ANI)