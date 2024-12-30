SP MP Awadhesh Prasad Criticizes UP Govt’s Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations, Highlights Chaos

Ayodhya: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025, saying that the "chaos" happening in the preparations and at the Mahakumbh site is not a good thing.

Prasad further stated that the government should take care of the honour and respect of the saints who are present at the festival site.

Taking a dig at the Yogi-government, the SP MP said that organising Kumbh or Mahakumbh is not a new thing as it has been organised in the past by the Samajwadi Party government, adding that it was appreciated by people all over the world.

"Organizing Maha Kumbh and Kumbh is not a new thing. When our government was in power in the state, there were such good arrangements which were appreciated by people all over the world, but today we are getting information that the kind of chaos that is happening in Kumbh is not a good thing... The government should take care of the honour and respect of the saints who are present there..." Prasad told ANI.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma said that all preparations have been made for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

He further stressed that this 2025 event will be "unique" and "divine", guaranteeing an extraordinary experience for all participants.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The Mahakumbh is starting from January 2025, but in reality, lakhs of people have already arrived at the Kumbh site. For this (Mahakumbh), we have made extensive arrangements... More than Rs 15,000 crore worth of projects have been implemented here. We have made all the preparations for the Kumbh... This time, the Mahakumbh will be unique, divine, and I guarantee it.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)