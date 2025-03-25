Six arrested in BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav's murder case in UP

Sambhal: UP Police arrested six individuals on Tuesday in connection with the murder of BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav, who was allegedly killed due to political rivalry in Sambhal district, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi stated that Yadav was attacked using an injection and succumbed to his injuries at Aligarh Medical College. He was assaulted in a village before being rushed to the hospital, where doctors announced him dead.

"Gulfam Singh Yadav was attacked with an injection and was killed in a village. The police took him to Aligarh Medical College, where he died. Now, the case has been solved. The deceased was killed due to political vendetta. This mechanism was adopted so that no one could catch the culprits," Bishnoi said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Jama Masjid Sadar and Shahi Mosque Committee Chief Zafar Ali was brought to the Moradabad Jail after he was produced before the Chandausi court in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence.

Zafar Ali's lawyer Vinod Kumar Singh stated that bail was requested for Ali but the magistrate does not have the right to give bail. Singh said that the bail plea will be filed in the session court on Monday. He added that the violence happened on November 24 whereas Zafar gave byte on November 25 due to which such case did not apply to him.

"Bail was requested for Zafar Ali. The magistrate has no power to grant bail. We argued over it and got it rejected. Tomorrow, the bail will be filed in the session court. The incident was on November 24, and Zafar Ali gave byte on the 25th. This offence did not apply to him; he was not even present at the scene of the incident. This action is wrong. First, he will be sent to jail, and then from there, after the proceedings are over, he will be taken to the hospital," Vinod Kumar Singh said to ANI on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Jama Masjid Sadar Chief and Shahi Mosque Committee head Zafar Ali in connection with the Sambhal violence that erupted on November 24 last year, over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. (ANI)