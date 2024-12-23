Siberian Birds Grace Brajghat Garh Ganga: A Winter Spectacle in Uttar Pradesh

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): The holy town of Brajghat in Garh Ganga in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh is temporarily occupied by bright Siberian birds that migrate across continents every year from November to February.

These migrating birds spend three to four months in friendly surroundings after being drawn to the Ganga waters and the mild climate.

The swift and clean streams of Garh Ganga offer an ideal sanctuary for these winged visitors. Thousands of kilometres from their overseas habitats, the birds gracefully navigate the Ganga's fast currents, often seen feeding on the floating offerings left by devotees. Despite occasionally being startled by onlookers, they remain a vibrant part of the local landscape.

Speaking to ANI, Karan Singh of the Uttar Pradesh forest department said, "Every year during winter, Siberian birds migrate to Brajghat Garh Ganga, attracted by the clean water and cool climate."

"The fast-flowing currents of the Ganges provide a hospitable environment for these foreign species, which stay here from November to February," he said.

"The birds fly together in the swift currents of the Ganga, moving back and forth gracefully. While they tend to avoid devotees, they feed on every morsel of prasad floated in the river," Karan Singh told ANI.

The annual visit of these vibrant Siberian birds adds a unique charm to Brajghat, making it a delightful spectacle for both locals and pilgrims.

Earlier in the month of October, these migratory Siberian birds flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, adding to the beauty of the ghats and attracting tourists, at the confluence, which is a popular destination for visitors from around the world.

The confluence of the Saraswati, Ganges, and Yamuna rivers is at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. "Triveni Sangam" is a Sanskrit term, where "Tri" means three, "Veni" means confluence, and "Sangam" means union.

The Triveni Sangam is known for its spiritual importance and is a significant site for Hindu pilgrimages. (ANI)