Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens in Sambhal After 46 Years, Rediscovered During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): People gathered for morning prayers at the Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, which reopened on December 14 after remaining closed since 1978.

The temple was rediscovered during an anti-encroachment drive led by local district police and administration. The drive was conducted to clear illegal encroachments in the area.

Visuals show security personnel were deployed outside to ensure safety as the reopening marked a significant moment for the community.

On Monday, following its reopening, the temple premises were cleaned, and electricity connections were restored with the installation of CCTV cameras for security purposes.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed that the temple had remained closed for 46 years, largely due to the absence of a resident priest.

Three idols were found near a well close to the temple during the restoration process. The idols are now being preserved as part of the efforts to bring back the temple's original splendor.

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said, "These are broken idols that were found during the digging of the well. There is an idol of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and soil in the well. The idols were discovered when it was dug...The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly."

Sambhal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra stated that the encroachment clearance operation had focused solely on structures encroaching on public property, and emphasized plans to restore the temple to its former glory.

"The temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security. The anti-encroachment drive targeted only structures built on public property. We will restore the temple to its original structure." said SDM Mishra.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the previous Samajwadi Party government, accusing them of preventing the reopening of the ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, for over four decades. Speaking in the state assembly, CM Yogi said, "Since 1978 they (Samajwadi Party) never allowed to open the temple, which is being opened now..." (ANI)