Severe Cold Wave Hits Uttar Pradesh: Temperatures Plummet to 7°C Across Major Cities

Uttar Pradesh: Severe cold conditions have gripped Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures in major cities, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Ayodhya, dropping to as low as 8°C to 10°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature across Major Cities in Uttar Pradesh remained low with Prayagraj and Varanasi recorded temperatures of 9°C, while Bareilly saw temperatures dip further to 7°C according to IMD.

Other cities in the state also witnessed a drop in mercury, with Gorakhpur recording 9.6°C, Jhansi at 8.8°C, and Bahraich at 10°C. Only Fursatganj had an optimum temperature of 20.4°C.

Visual of locals across UP were seen surrounding bonfires top keep themselves warm.

An elderly local from Aligarh said, "The cold is getting stronger, the fog is spreading and it gets difficult to breathe"

As the cold sweeps across the region, locals are resorting to traditional methods to stay warm. In Ayodhya, people are gathered around bonfires, seeking warmth as winter intensifies.

"The cold is increasing in Ayodhya, and it has been like this for days. We our done our preparations with the firewood which is helping us a lot. If we don't burn the fire, we get very cold. We do this 2 in the night. We request the authorities to arrange the firewood so that we can keep ourselves warm during these harsh winters," says another local.

The cold wave is expected to bring more winter chills to the state, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. With the continued drop in temperatures, people are braving the cold while wrapping up in warm clothes, especially in the early morning hours when the chill is most intense.

Sever cold conditions were also observed in the national capital which led to low visibility on Thursday. With the minimum temperature dropping to 7.4 degrees Celsius, the visibility in Delhi was recorded as 250 m at 8 a.m. The Delhi Airport, considering the situation, issued a passenger advisory requesting the passengers to contact their concerned airlines for updated flight information before travelling. (ANI)