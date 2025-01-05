Security Tightened in Prayagraj as Millions Prepare for the Grand Festival

Prayagraj: With the Mahakumb set to begin next week, authorities have put in place a set of security measures, including automatic number plate recognition technology, as crores of people are expected to throng the holy city of Parayagraj.

Elaborating on the security measures, Mahakumbh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi told ANI, "...Automatic number plate recognition technology is also available with us to verify vehicles in real-time... We have deployed an anti-drone system to keep a check on drones flying without permission. We also have underwater cameras..."

"We have a number of boats, speed boats, water police personnel and professional divers to ensure the safety of people in the water...," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the Kumbh site on Saturday and elaborated on the security arrangements for the celebrations.

"I have seen the mock drill of NDRF and SDRF to know what would be our response time if a boat capsized, which was very good. Along with that, a mock drill of women ATS commandos was also going on. It is also being seen what would be the arrangement for bathing at the ghat, and these time arrangements are being made in such a way that the length of the ghats has been increased so that people can be accommodated properly. People who come from whichever route, we will make them take a bath at the ghat of the same route and then send them back," Prashant Kumar had said.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)