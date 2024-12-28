Sambhal Excavation: Laxmanganj Stepwell Revealed in ASI-Led Project

Sambhal: Excavation at the stepwell in the Laxmanganj area entered its eighth day on Saturday. The excavation is being under the supervision of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials and with manual tools to avoid damage to the structure, Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Chandausi KK Sonkar said.

Speaking to ANI, Sonkar said, "Today marks the eighth day of excavation. The digging has been ongoing for the past eight days, and gradually, layer by layer, the structure is becoming visible. I have concerns that this may affect the nearby houses. Previously, excavation was being done using a JCB, but now machine digging has been halted to minimize damage to the surrounding structures. Instead, manual method is being used for the excavation."

As per the Excavation Incharge, Priyanka Singh, "40-50 labourers are working here daily, and our work is going on in both shifts and digging is going on here continuously."

In another development, construction began for a new police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Meanwhile, RAF jawans have been deployed near the construction site to ensure security. This development comes after recent violence in the area, which resulted in casualties. It aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

On Friday, District Magistrate Dr Rajinder Pensiya said that efforts are underway to reopen wells and CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance security in Sambhal.

"19 wells and 68 sacred places, a total of 87, are known as Dev Tirtha... many of the wells are being reopened as natural resources of water conservation by removing encroachment," Pensiya told ANI.

On Wednesday, to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Sambhal and reconnect the local community with their religious traditions, a team from the ASI and local administration visited several historic locations. The ASI inspected ancient structures, including Ferozpur Fort, stepwells, and Chor Kuan.

District Magistrate Pensiya who was part of the team said, "We visited the Ferozpur Fort, which is ASI-protected. We were accompanied by the ASI team. After that, we visited a koop (well) under the Neemsar pilgrimage site, which is the only koop that still has water in it. We also visited the Rajput bawdis (open wells)."

This initiative was prompted by the rediscovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment campaign led by the district police and administration on December 14.

The Shiv-Hanuman temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 22. During the excavation work in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, an old well was also discovered by the local administration. (ANI)