Rudraksha Wale Baba Gitanand Giri: 12 Years of Spiritual Dedication Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): 'Rudraksha Wale Baba' Gitanand Giri, who is currently staying in the Prayagraj, shared insights into his 12-year spiritual journey ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

A well-known devotee of Lord Shiva, Gitanand Giri revealed that his spiritual practice, or 'tapasya,' began during the Allahabad Ardha Kumbh Mela and will culminate at the next Ardha Kumbh Mela in six years.

Speaking to ANI, Gitanand Giri stated that when he started, it weighed 11 kilograms, and it currently weighs 45 kilograms. He further mentioned that he has taken a pledge to complete 1.25 lakh 'rudraksha,' which are strung into 925 malas.

"This is my 'tapasya' of 12 years. 'Rudraksha' is dear to Lord Shiv...I started from Allahabad Ardha Kumbh Mela, and it will culminate in the upcoming Ardha Kumbh Mela... 6 more years remain...I started when this weighed 11 kg; today it weighs 45 kg. I had taken the pledge for 1.25 lakh 'rudraksha,' which comes in 925 malas... My 'tapasya' is in the interest of the nation and Sanatana," he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj and inaugurated several projects in preparation for Mahakumbh 2025.

The initiatives include various rail and road projects, such as 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and ensuring seamless connectivity in Prayagraj.

He also launched infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power supply.

The Prime Minister inaugurated major temple corridors, including the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor, among others. These developments aim to improve accessibility for devotees and boost spiritual tourism.

In addition, the Prime Minister unveiled the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, which will provide guidance, updates, and detailed information about the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Mahakumbh is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)