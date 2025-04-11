Religious-spiritual tourism opens new doors of possibilities for UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a remarkable transformation where religious tourism is driving both economic growth and employment. From the spiritual vibrance of Kashi, the abode of Lord Shiva, to the divine aura of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, faith-based destinations are now emerging as thriving centers of opportunity, providing livelihoods to lakhs and revitalizing the local economy.

The Mahakumbh in Tirtharaj Prayagraj was a shining example of this. While the government had projected a turnout of 35 to 40 crore devotees and tourists over the one-and-a-half-month-long event--the largest religious gathering in the world--more than 66 crore people participated.

Many of them not only visited Prayagraj but also extended their journey to other spiritual sites such as Kashi, Ayodhya, Shringverpur (where Nishadraj helped Lord Ram cross the Ganga), Chitrakoot (where Ram spent significant time during his exile), and Vindhyachal (home to the revered Maa Jagdamba temple).

Recognizing the immense potential of these spiritual destinations, the Yogi government has consistently invested in infrastructure, safety, and visitor-friendly amenities.

The result is clear. Uttar Pradesh has been setting new records in tourism year after year. Since 2022, it has held the top position in the country for domestic tourist arrivals. Government data reveals that in 2017, the state welcomed 24 crore tourists. By 2024, that number had soared to 65 crore--an extraordinary increase of 41 crore in just eight years. And with the Mahakumbh in 2025, all signs point to another historic milestone. Tourist footfall may reach one billion, setting a new spiritual and economic vibrancy benchmark in India's heartland.

According to a Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi Chamber of Commerce report, over 60% of domestic travel in India is to religious destinations. Religious tourism not only drives economic growth but also fosters cultural exchange. To fully harness its potential, ensuring world-class infrastructure, seamless road and air connectivity, robust security, and quality services for visitors is essential. The Uttar Pradesh government is actively and seriously working on all these fronts.

This transformation didn't happen overnight. The foundation was laid when Yogi Adityanath assumed office as Chief Minister in March 2017. At a time when political leaders avoided even mentioning Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath made repeated visits to the city. Each visit brought with it major development announcements. The grand Deepotsav, organized on the eve of Diwali, rekindled national and global interest in Ayodhya.

Following the Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Ram Mandir and the commencement of construction at Ram Janmabhoomi, the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in the state began extensive development work to transform Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister has publicly declared his vision to make Ayodhya the most beautiful tourist city in the world--and work toward that vision is progressing rapidly. The same focused development approach is being applied to Kashi, Prayagraj, and the Braj region.

The connection between Ram and livelihood is profound--they go hand in hand. The BJP sharpened the Ram Mandir movement and made it a key pillar of cultural nationalism. When the Supreme Court's verdict paved the way for Ram Lalla's grand temple after a 500-year-long wait, the BJP was in power at both the Centre and Uttar Pradesh. Adding to this was the spiritual and political leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the Peethadheeshwar of the Gorakshapeeth in Gorakhpur--a spiritual center deeply tied to the Ram Mandir movement for nearly a century. (ANI)