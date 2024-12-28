Rampart Construction of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir to Complete by June 2025, Says Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya: Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra on Saturday said that the construction of 1 km rampart which has 6 temples is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said, " All construction works will be reviewed today. Post review, we will decide the timeline for completing the pending construction. The rampart for which approximately 8,40,000 cubic feet of stones are to be laid, only 3 lakh cubic feet is left. Hopefully, will be able to complete the 1 km rampart which has 6 temples by June 2025."

He added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee have requested our general secretary to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya.

"The final inspection of the statues will be done in Jaipur by the first week of January. Digging has begun for the pool in the middle of the temples inside the complex. Today its design and technical details will be discussed. We have requested our general secretary to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya," Mishra added.

On December 7, Nripendra Mishra said that the temple construction is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said, "It is going to be one year since Pran Prathishtha. When it comes to construction, it is underway, we assume that by June 2025, expect auditorium construction, rest will be complete."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with PM Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many visitors are going to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple daily, and the number of visitors is increasing rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Tourism data, last year, 8.5 crore tourists visited Varanasi (Kashi), around 4.5 crore people visited Prayagraj and more than 1.5 crore people have visited the Ayodhya Ram temple since the consecration ceremony. (ANI)