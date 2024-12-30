Ram Mandir Complex Construction Accelerates Ahead of First Anniversary in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: After the conclusion of the two-day meeting, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Monday said that the construction of the Ram Mandir complex was in full swing and will be "hopefully" completed within the first six months of 2025.

Meanwhile, another meeting of the committee was being held at Circuit House in Ayodhya. Misra said that they were setting weekly goals to complete the Ram Temple complex construction and it also helps them assess the work done.

Misra further said that the construction work has been sped up since January is an important month as it would mark the one-year anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and with the Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj, it would attract huge crowds in Ayodhya.

"We were told yesterday that the construction work is ongoing, speedily. The construction is going on in full swing. January is essential also because it marks the one-year anniversary of Pran Pratishtha and also because the Maha Kumbh is set to begin which will draw large crowds. In view of that, we will try our best to complete the construction within the stipulated time frame. We are now setting up weekly goals to complete the construction, which also helps us assess the work done. We are hopeful that we will complete the construction within the first six months of 2025," Misra told reporters.

Earlier, Misra announced that the construction work would be over by June 2025, with rising tower construction being checked for aviation safety.

Speaking to the media persons, Misra said, "We are committed to completing all construction work by June 2025, except for the ramparts and shoe racks, which are estimated to go on till September 2025."

"85 murals will be set up in the museum, of which work on 60 murals has already begun, and 21 murals. including 6 murals of Ram have been completed... New titanium lattices are being made for the Parikrama on the ground, first and second floors," Misra added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with PM Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. (ANI)