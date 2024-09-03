Post SC Statement On Bulldozer Practice, Mayawati Suggests Action Against Officials In Collusion With Criminals

New Delhi: In line with the Supreme Court's statement that the properties of accused, even if they are convicted, cannot be demolished, BSP Chief Mayawati said family members of a criminal should not be punished for the crime committed by them.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that action should be taken against officials who are in collusion with criminal elements.

"Action against criminal elements in the country should be taken as per the law and their family and close ones should not be punished for their crimes. Our party's government has also shown this by establishing 'Rule of Law by Law'," Mayawati said.

"Bulldozers should now be used as per the decision of the Supreme Court. Instead of using bulldozers on the families and close ones of criminal elements, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials who, in collusion with such elements, do not give proper justice to the victims. All governments must pay attention to this," she added in a series of posts. The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it will lay down guidelines on the the recent bulldozer practices opted by governments on immovable properties.

The apex court stated that the property of the accused can't be demolished even if he is convicted and further questioned this practice.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan asked the concerned parties to submit suggestions that the top court can consider to frame the pan-India guidelines.

During the hearing, the top court remarked how can demolition take place if someone is accused and the property can't be demolished even if he is convicted.

However, the top court made it clear that it would not protect any illegal structure obstructing public roads.

The top court said that the demolition of properties should be done as per law. The top court assured that it would resolve the issue and listed the matter for September 17. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the top court that no property belonging to a person can be bulldozed merely because someone is involved in some criminal case or convicted and this can only be done under the provisions of the municipal laws.

The top court was hearing various petitions relating to bulldozer practice by the authorities to demolish immovable properties. One of the applications filed recently said that the increasing culture of illegal demolitions in the country turning extra-legal punishment by the State into a norm and minorities and marginalized communities have been increasingly victimised by using extra-legal demolitions as a tool of punishment and creating a harrowing precedent for people in general and the members of the minority communities in particular. —ANI