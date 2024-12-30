Police Post Near Jama Masjid in Sambhal Nears Completion Amid Enhanced Security Measures

Sambhal: Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra on Monday said that the construction work of the police post near Jama Masjid in Sambhal is being done at a fast pace and will be ready in a few days.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Chandra said, "The construction of the post is currently in progress. It will be established as soon as possible. So that the force staying here can stay comfortably."

"The construction of the post is being expedited due to the urgent need for accommodation, as a large number of forces are currently living outdoors in the cold. Since there are no nearby facilities, the work is being completed at a fast pace. The post will be ready in a few days," ASP Chandra said.

Work is currently underway to build a police post in the vacant ground near Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed near the construction site to ensure security.

This development comes after recent violence in the area, during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a Mughal-era mosque last month, which led to four deaths and injuries among police and locals.

On December 27, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi said that the police posts are being established to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance.

"Police posts are being established in every major area of Sambhal, including near Khaggu Sarai, to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance and response to crimes," SP Bishnoi said.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras are also being installed to enhance security in Sambhal.

On December 27, speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Rajinder Pensiya said, "Smart meters and CCTV are being installed to improve security... Anti-encroachment drives are being carried out regularly with temporary encroachments being removed and permanent ones addressed through notices and cooperation from residents," Pensiya said.

On December 28, Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shrish Chandra said that 50 people were arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24.

Speaking to ANI, the ASP said that one individual who was wanted in the case had been arrested from Delhi's Batla House.

"So far 50 people have been arrested after the incident of violence in Sambhal. A person named Adnan, who was wanted, was identified on the basis of CCTV and arrested from Batla House in Delhi and sent to jail. The person and his companions were involved in the incident," he said.

The ASP said that the information is being gathered about who was behind them and action will also be taken against those who sheltered them. (ANI)