Over 10,000 Devotees Receive Medical Care Under CM Yogi's Vision

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government is prioritising the health and well-being of devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, with over 10,000 patients receiving medical care so far.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dedicated healthcare services have been implemented, including the establishment of a fully operational Sub-Central Hospital in Sector 24, Arail, alongside the Central Hospital.

An official statement said, "The Yogi government is prioritizing the health and well-being of devotees at Mahakumbh. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the best possible medical care is being provided to devotees across the Mahakumbh area."

Over 10,000 patients have received medical care in the Mahakumbh Mela area so far. Doctors from the Central Hospital are working with full dedication, ensuring round-the-clock treatment, the statement added.

Further, as per the release, in a significant step toward expanding healthcare accessibility, a Sub-Central Hospital has also been established in Sector 24, Arail. The hospital is now fully operational alongside the Central Hospital.

According to Gaurav Dubey, Nodal Officer of the Mahakumbh Medical Establishment, this initiative aligns with CM Yogi's vision of ensuring quality medical treatment for every devotee attending the Mahakumbh.

Specialist doctors have been deployed at the Sub-Central Hospital, and formal treatment for patients from across the country and abroad has already commenced.

The 25-bed Sub-Central Hospital in Arail has been equipped with advanced medical facilities, mirroring the infrastructure available at the Central Hospital. Specialist doctors have been stationed here to ensure expert medical care. CM Yogi has directed that better healthcare services should be available in every corner of Mahakumbh, the statement added.

The official release, citing Gaurav Dubey, emphasized the ongoing efforts to prioritize health services and shared that 900 patients were treated at the Central Hospital on the first day of the New Year alone, reflecting the scale and efficiency of the healthcare arrangements.

People have started visiting the Central Hospital of Mahakumbhnagar for medical care not only from across the country but also from abroad, it further says.

Meanwhile, recently, a couple from Fatehpur, Ajay Kumar and Puja, were blessed with a baby boy at the hospital. Considering his birth a divine blessing of the Mahakumbh, the couple named him Jamuna Prasad, inspired by the sacred river.

Dubey confirmed that the successful delivery was conducted by Jasmine and Sister In-Charge Rama. The newborn, weighing 2.3 kg, is completely healthy, as confirmed by the medical team. (ANI)