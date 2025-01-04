Niranjani Akhara Arrives in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 with a Grand Procession

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The procession featured seers smeared in ashes, wearing garlands, and riding horses, with one saint on an elephant. Many other saints followed, carrying the Akhara's flags.

A seer of Niranjani Akhara told ANI, "Today, there is the Nagar Peshwai and Chawni Prawesh of Niranjani Akhara. Today, our Akhada will tour the entire town and enter the Chawni."

Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Mahakumbh campsite area to enhance security.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) PAC East Zone Prayagraj, Rajeev Narain Mishra Speaking to ANI, said "Efforts have been made to use all the new technology available to ensure smooth conduct of this Maha Kumbh. In this sequence, an underwater drone has been tested today (December 25). The police and PAC will use it. This is the kind of drone that can identify a person or object underwater. We can use it anytime as per our requirement. We are constantly making arrangements for all kinds of surveillance in water."

Speaking to ANI, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said, "Our projects which were being operated in the city regarding Maha Kumbh 2025 have been digitized. This time AI has been used. About 2,700 cameras are being installed which are AI-enabled."

Uttar Pradesh Minister JPS Rathore said that Prayagraj is fully prepared for the Mahakumbh and is expecting over 45 crore devotees to attend the mela.

"Prayagraj has been completely prepared to welcome the people in the Mahakumbh. This time the Kumbh has been arranged and equipped with technology. We are expecting more than 45 crore devotees will come to see the Maha Kumbh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to the saints and sages and has given the name 'Amrit Snan' to the 'Shahi Snan'. Many saints and sages will come there. We will all be blessed by seeing them," Rathore told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh's Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)