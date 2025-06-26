Newborn missing from district hospital in UP's Hardoi

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a newborn was found missing from a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

Shivakant Dixit's wife, Nidhi, a resident of Bilhari village, underwent a C-section surgery and gave birth to a healthy baby on June 19.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Shivakant shared that the next day, during the dressing, Nidhi's stitches were found to be infected, and she was shifted to Ward Number 36 on the first floor of the medical facility.

The baby was sleeping next to his grandmother on the lower floor of the medical facility, however, around 3 A.M. when she woke up, the child was missing from the hospital cradle.

Shivakant claimed that a woman wearing a mask had taken away the child who had been sleeping next to his grandmother.

The guard at the hospital is also clueless about the whereabouts of the baby and the woman who took him away, Shivakant told the media.

Acting on the information about the missing child, the Uttar Pradesh Police launched an investigation.

However, the police faced difficulties during the probe as a few of the CCTV cameras in the hospital were not operational at the time of the incident.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified woman and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the hospital and nearby areas.

The child's family is inconsolable and is raising questions about the hospital administration's negligence.

Semwati, the grandmother of the child, said, "He was next to me in the cradle. When I woke up I could not find the child. I asked everyone about his whereabouts, but in vain."

The police said that the probe was on and soon, a breakthrough would be achieved in the case.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the body of a newborn baby was found in the Bhainsa River, triggering panic, reports said.

As the newborn's umbilical cord was clipped and the child was draped in a green cloth, there is speculation that he might have been born in a hospital.

People working in the nearby field spotted the body and alerted the police, who sent the body for post-mortem examination.

--IANS