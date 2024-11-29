Namaz will be offered but just done in tight security Samajwadi Party leader ST Hassan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan on Friday said that rumours on the Sambhal stone-pelting incident should be controlled.

"Rumours should be controlled. There is a rumour in entire Moradabad that namaz would not be offered in the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Namaz will be offered but it will just be done in tight security. There is no need to panic; go to the mosque and pray for peace.." Hasan said while speaking to ANI.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that all proper security arrangements had been made and people had been appealed to offer namaz in their own mosques.

"All kind of arrangements have been made. Drone cameras are there and monitoring is being done through CCTV cameras. 16 companies have been deployed, which includes one RAF, two RIF, and 13 PSCSs. We have spoken to the Maulvis of the mosques and also to the peace committees. We have appealed to the people to offer namaz only in their own mosques. People have also been asked to come in smaller numbers to the Jama Masjid. There will be strict checking there.. We are also monitoring social media platforms; the cyber cell has also been put on alert and strict action will also be taken against anyone who will be spreading wrong rumors... sensitive areas are being monitored. Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Visuals from Sambhal showed a Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed here after the stone pelting incident that took place on November 24 during ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque which resulted in the death of four individuals and several others were injured, including locals and officials.

Earlier on November 28, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested a man who had allegedly spread rumours amid the incident.

The person, identified as Farhat, has been booked under 170, 126, and 135 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police officials said. (ANI)