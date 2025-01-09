MP CM Mohan Yadav Highlights Sanatan Culture's Role in Education Policy During Mathura Visit

Mathura: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday paid a visit to Brahmand Ghar in Mathura's Gokul and offered prayers to Yamuna river. He also visited the adobe (Ashram) of Sant Guru Sharnanand to pay his respects.

While talking to the reporters after offering prayers at Brahmand Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Yadav said that his government in Madhya Pradesh has included various segments related to Sanatan culture in the education policy.

"The birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna and Mathura has its own special identity... We have also included many segments about Sanatan culture, Lord Rama and Lord Krishna in our education policy in Madhya Pradesh... I have come to Mathura to pay my obeisance to the Lord and especially, to seek the blessings of Guruji before taking a dip in our Kumbh," Yadav said.

Earlier, a Cabinet meeting chaired by Yadav at Mantralaya in Bhopal, granted in-principle approval for the launch of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission. The mission will officially launch on January 12, 2025, commemorating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary (National Youth Day). The initiative aims to foster youth-oriented activities and consolidate them into a coordinated platform for the socio-economic development of the state's youth.

He also held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Simhastha-2028 and instructed to review progress of infrastructure work of various departments in the Ujjain and Indore divisions for Simhastha-2028 every 15 days.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious fest that takes place every 12 years in Ujjain city. The last Simhastha was held in 2016.

CM Yadav highlighted that the Ujjain and Indore divisions would be a prime centre for activities during Simhastha-2028, given the presence of two Jyotirlingas in these regions, which would lead to increased movement of devotees and religious activities.

His visit to Mathura comes after a month of him attending the Bhojpal Mahotsav Mela organised in Bhopal in December, where he said that the program has been organised to pay tributes to Raja Bhoj.

"This fair is organised in the name of Raja Bhoj," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, adding that after Lord Ram, Krishna was calling him.

"Lord Ram is smiling in Ayodhya. Hamare toh kaleja chappan inch se bahar nikal ke aa raha hai (this makes me extremely happy). In the future, after Lord Ram, Yamunaji ka Krishan Kanhaiya bulwa raha hai (Yamuna's Krishna Kanhaiya is calling)," Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said while addressing the gathering at the Mahotsav Mela.

The MP CM said that they don't speak about anyone with ill intentions but will not compromise for the Sanatan order. (ANI)