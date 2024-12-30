Mathura's New Year 2024: Devotees Flock to Temples Amid Heightened Security Measures

Mathura: As the new year is about to start, devotees from across the country and abroad are gathering in Vrindavan to seek blessings at sacred temples like Banke Bihari, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and Dwarkadhish. With faith-filled crowds swelling, Mathura Police, led by SSP Shailesh Pandey, have implemented robust security measures, including drones, additional cameras, and strategic parking arrangements, ensuring a safe and seamless experience for the worshippers.

Speaking to ANI, Shailesh Pandey, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), said, "The new year is about to start and in such a situation, devotees of Kanha from all over the country and abroad start the new year with the darshan of the Lord and the darshan of his feet. Devotees in lakhs reach Banke Bihari Temple, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Dwarkadhish Temple, Barsana Nandgaon, and Gokul in Vrindavan. A large number of devotees have already reached Vrindavan Dham to enjoy the new year."

Pandey said, "Mathura Police has prepared a comprehensive plan for the convenience and security of lakhs of devotees coming to Braj in the new year. Giving information in this regard, he said that a large number of forces have been deployed around the major temples."

"The temple area has been divided into zones and sectors, holding areas have been made at various places, and parking has been made at various places to get rid of traffic jams so that the visiting devotees do not face any kind of problem," the SSP added.

Pandey also appealed to the visiting devotees that the elderly, sick and children should protect themselves from the crowd and have darshan with ease.

"This time, apart from the cameras already installed around the temples, additional cameras have been installed through which monitoring will be done; crowd control will also be done through drones. On the other hand, sensitive places are being monitored through BDS, dog squads and intelligence systems," Pandey told ANI. (ANI)