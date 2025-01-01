Man Arrested for Murdering Mother and Sisters in Agra Hotel Over Family Dispute

Lucknow: Five bodies, including four women and their mother, were found dead in a room at Hotel Sharan Jeet, Agra, on Wednesday, January 1.

Arshad, 24, of Agra, was detained after confessing to killing his family over a dispute. The victims had checked in on December 30, said an official.

According to the officials, those killed have been identified as three sisters Aliya (9), Alsiha (19), Aqsa (16), Rehmeen (18), and Asma's mother.

Speaking to ANI, Raveena Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, "Today, the bodies of five people were found in a room of Hotel Sharan Jeet. The local police reached the spot, and a person named Arshad, around 24 years old, a resident of Agra, was detained."

"In the preliminary interrogation itself, he said that due to a family dispute, he had killed his four sisters and mother. Further interrogation is being done," DCP Tyagi said.

Speaking to media persons, Babloo Kumar, Joint CP, said, "Bodies of 5 people have been found--four girls and their mother. The hotel staff said they had come here on December 30, and their brother and father were also there. The matter is being further investigated."

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)