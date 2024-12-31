Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Promises a Grand Spectacle in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted the immense cultural and spiritual significance of the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, noting that the event has taken its shape and is expected to be an even grander spectacle than previous editions.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, "This time, in view of the Maha Kumbh, 30 pontoon bridges are being built. Out of which 28 have been completed. 2 will be ready within the next 3-4 days. A temporary ghat of 12 km is being prepared here. More than 7000 organizations have come so far. The Mela Authority has arranged for more than one and a half lakh tents here and this program is progressing on a war footing and people are enthusiastic."

"The country and the world are eager to come to Prayagraj Kumbh. Everyone wants to see this biggest spiritual and religious gathering of Uttar Pradesh and the country with their own eyes. The Maha Kumbh Mela has taken its own shape. The program is progressing on a war footing and people are enthusiastic. This auspicious moment of Maha Kumbh is coming after 144 years and the country and the world want to be a witness to this great gathering," said CM Yogi.

Earlier in the day Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Prayagraj's Lete Hanuman Mandir.

The preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 have been ramped up as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Tuesday for the fifth time in December to review the preparations for the upcoming event.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Bio-CNG plant built in the Naini area of the city. The Chief Minister also inspected the key locations such as the Sangam Erawat Ghat, Sangam Noj Ghat, and the newly constructed steel bridge parallel to the Ganga Setu.

In view of the upcoming Mahakumbh event, CM Yogi held a review meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) Auditorium in the Prayagraj Mela Authority to review the preparations for the event.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, during his visit to Prayagraj would inspect the steel bridge built parallel to the Ganga Setu while doing a ground inspection of various routes.

CM Yogi has already extended an invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025 to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries to attend the event.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

As part of the preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Uttar Pradesh Police will use underwater drones for enhanced security.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will showcase a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release stated.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)