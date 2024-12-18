Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Police Enhances Crowd Control with Foreign and Indian Horses

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government is making special arrangements for the security of the devotees, ahead of the Maha Kumbh scheduled to be held in 2025.

The American Balm Blood and England's Thro breed horses along with the 'desi' Indian breed are being brought in Prayagraj to work for crowd control. This is being done for the ease of devotees since the mounted police will be effective in managing situations and crowds during the Kumbh.

"130 horses will be deployed in the (upcoming) Kumbh (mela) for the protection of citizens. As of now, 70 horses have come here. Of these, four (American) Balm Blood horses have been brought for the Kumbh. Each horse is priced around at least Rs 6.5 lakh. What the rider thinks, the horses follow. 40 horses of Thro breed from England have been brought here. The rest of them are Indian breed - Kathiyawadi, Marwadi, and Amritsari," Prem Babu, Inspector Kumbh Mela mounted police, told ANI.

The police official further explained that these horses undergo six months of rigorous training to prepare for deployment in crowded places.

"These horses undergo six months of rigorous training to be deployed in crowded places such as melas and traffic control. The horses of foreign breed can see long distances and are (sharp) minded. It also helps the rider to surveil the area," Babu added.

The use of mounted police will be crucial for crowd control and patrolling, helping to maintain discipline and security for devotees during the Maha Kumbh. Specially trained mounted police will be deployed for the event.

In preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, announced that Indian Railways is eliminating 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj to ensure smoother traffic movement.

In a major infrastructure overhaul, 21 level-crossing gates are being eliminated at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crores. "21 LC (level-crossing) gates are being prepared at an expense of around Rs 450 Crores. 15 of these gates are ready and the remaining will also be ready this December," Tripathi said.

Additionally, on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed 350 shuttle buses to ensure smooth travel for visitors and devotees during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. A dedicated team of 22 officers will monitor the efficiency of the system and ensure seamless operations during the event, set to begin on January 13, an official release said.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh mentioned that Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed on seven routes leading to Prayagraj to handle emergencies.

Furthermore, the Transport Corporation's toll-free number (1800 1802 877) and WhatsApp helpline (9415049606) will be available 24/7 to assist devotees throughout the event. (ANI)