Maha Kumbh 2025: Tents, Bridges, and Preparations at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The drone visuals from the banks of 'Triveni Sangam' (confluence) of Ganga and Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj showcase the arrangements made by the state government for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The tents have been set up for the devotees and temporary bridges have been built over the holy river in Prayagraj.

Moreover, the Peshwai procession of Awadh has reached Prayagraj ahead of the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh Mela'. The Peshwai is a ceremonial procession that marks the arrival of sadhus and other members of an akhara or sect at the Kumbh Mela.

It is a grand tradition that takes place before the Kumbh Mela and is considered a display of the akharas' power.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has geared up to receive devotees from Kumbh. They have made arrangements for the devotees, setting up shelter places and ensuring the availability of drinking water.

The shelter places set up by the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam will help devotees escape the cold weather. The efforts being made by the local administration will ensure that devotees don't face any trouble, especially those who are visiting Ayodhya after Kumbh.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said that the devotees were expected to visit Ayodhya to get a glimpse of the Saryu River and Ram Lala after enjoying the Kumbh.

"According to mythological belief with regards to Maha Kumbh, people who take a bath in Prayag usually try to visit Saryu to bathe in it and to get a glimpse of Ram Lala. A huge number of devotees are expected to visit here (in Ayodhya). We are serving around one lakh devotees daily, anyway. We are trying to make arrangements for a shelter for the safety of the devotees. The municipal corporation is also arranging for safe drinking water, toilets, and bonfires at several places so that they have a smooth experience after visiting Prayagraj," Tripathi said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government made special security arrangements for the devotees, deploying mounted police with horses to ensure crowd control.

The American Balm Blood and England's Thro breed horses along with the 'desi' Indian breed are being brought in Prayagraj to work for crowd control. This is being done for the ease of devotees since the mounted police will be effective in managing situations and crowds during the Kumbh.

Prem Babu, Inspector Kumbh Mela mounted police, told ANI that these horses undergo six months of rigorous training to prepare for deployment in crowded places.

"These horses undergo six months of rigorous training to be deployed in crowded places such as melas and traffic control. The horses of foreign breed can see long distances and are (sharp) minded. It also helps the rider to surveil the area," Babu added.

The use of mounted police will be crucial for crowd control and patrolling, helping to maintain discipline and security for devotees during the Maha Kumbh. Specially trained mounted police will be deployed for the event. (ANI)