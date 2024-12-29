Maha Kumbh 2025: North Central Railways to Launch Child Help Desks at Prayagraj Stations

Prayagraj: Amid ongoing preparations for the Maha Kumbh, the North Central Railway has decided to establish a help desk specially for children at every station in Prayagraj. The 'Bal Adhikaar Desk' will have security personnel and other railway employees who are being trained to communicate with children properly for better assistance.

Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, said that the motive for setting up such a desk was to assist children who have been separated from their families in the crowd. The help desk will aim to avoid cases where children face ill-treatment.

"We are establishing a 'Bal Adhikaar Desk'. A huge amount of people attend the Kumbh, which includes people of all ages. Since there is crowding, sometimes children get separated from their families. There are also cases of ill-treatment towards children. The motive behind establishing this help desk is to assist the children. We will establish the 'Bal Adhikaar Desk' in every station of Prayagraj where we are training personnel on how to communicate with children so that there is scope for understanding the problems being faced by the children," Tripathi told ANI.

Special officers and staff will be deployed here for help, who are being trained to talk politely to children to better understand their issues, Tripathi added.

They will work for children who are either lost or have run away from home or are being forcibly taken away. A nodal officer has been appointed to share the new guidelines, preparations and policies with the commission.

The railways urged the passengers to keep a slip in the pocket of children, containing personal details such as their name, father's name, address, mobile number, etc. They should have an identity card so that immediate help can be provided in case of an emergency.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said that Mahakumbh 2025 will be historic, adding that strict arrangements are in place. "The Maha Kumbh will be historic, amazing, grand, and divine. A new record will be set in the world. Strict arrangements have been made, and no one will face any problems," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to mesmerize attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj, according to a press release. The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering.

UP Minister Dayashankar Singh on Saturday, announced that preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela have been underway for the past year, with a focus on expanding the area to accommodate saints and devotees from across the country. (ANI)