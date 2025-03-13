Lucknow Sweet Shop Sets Record for World's Largest Gujiya Ahead of Holi

Lucknow: Chhappan Bhog, a sweet shop in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, made history by entering into India's Book of Records for making the world's largest Gujiya, weighing 6 kg and measuring 25 inches, ahead of Holi festivities on Tuesday.

In an event hosted in Phoenix Palassio Mall, Chhappan Bhog has been credited with the title of making the largest Gujiya by an organisation. The gujiya is named 'Baahubali Gujiya' by this Lucknow sweet shop in their menu.

Pramil Dwivedi, the official Executor of the India Book of Records, confirmed that Chhappan Bhog has enlisted in the record book for making the largest gujiya in the world.

While speaking to ANI, he said,

"This Gujiya is made by Chhappan Bhog. It breaks the existing records. It weighs 6 kilograms and is 25 inches long. It had not been made by anyone before. That's why when they claimed that they had produced such a massive Gujiya, we started our research and found that it had never been done by anyone before. In Phoenix Plassio mall, Chappann Bhog has made this record."

During the event, Kshitij Gupta, the Marketing head of Chhappan Bhog, shared the inspiration behind preparing the largest Gujiya in the world.

While talking to ANI, he called Gujiya, a symbol of India's culture which signifies the culmination of the diversity present in the society.

He said, "Gujiya is a symbol of the culture of Vasudev Kutumkam. Baahubali Gujiya is a symbol of our culture. We have made it by denoting all the colors of the world. We have tried to create a new trend. We held three festivals. One is the festival of India's victory in cricket, another is the festival of Holi and Ramzan is also going on. It denotes how we Indians take the society together. We have made a special Gujia."

Kshitij also shared the details of the Baahubali Gujiya's recipe and price.

"If we look at the pricing point of view, it will cost around 20,000 to 25,000. It is the largest Gujia in the world. It has saffron, almonds, khoya, and other fruits like raisins. It shows India's culture." said Kshitij.

The gujiya by the Chhappan Bhog demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship and culinary expertise. (ANI)