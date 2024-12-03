Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Congress MPs to visit violence hit Sambhal tomorrow

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress MPs will visit the violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, sources said.

Violence broke out in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of the Mughal-era mosque in the district resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including police officials and locals.

The survey was followed after a petition filed by some persons in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was previously a Harihar temple.

Earlier today, Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary accused the Uttar Pradesh police of preventing a delegation of the party from going to Sambhal. Chaudhary also called for a CBI investigation into the violence incident in Sambhal.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said, "Police are stopping us (from going to Sambhal). Earlier, they gave us the time for December 2. I just want to ask that if we cannot ask about the well-being of the victims, isn't it a matter of shame? We demand CBI inquiry into the matter... We will leave at 1 PM for Sambhal and will reach by 2 PM. Police have been there at my residence since morning."

On November 27, Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said twenty-seven people have been arrested in connection with the Sambhal violence.

"Police have registered a total of 7 FIRs so far, 4 of these have been registered by the families of the deceased. A total of 27 people have been arrested, of these 3 are women and 3 are juveniles. The juveniles have been sent to juvenile homes. 74 people have been identified with the help of people, camera and video footage. Identification of others is being done. We have also issued their videos and photos to seek help from the people so that they can be easily identified," Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said. (ANI)