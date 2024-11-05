Khud 2 saal rahenge ya nhi..: SP chief Akhilesh takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath over DGP appointment

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the State government approved a new manual for appointment of Director General of Police.

As per the new manual, DGP will now be appointed for at least two years. It also made it mandatory to form a nominating committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, for the appointment of DGP.

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision regarding the appointment of DGP, the SP chief in a post on X said that the question is whether the person making the arrangement will himself stay for two years or not.

"I have heard that arrangements are being made to give a permanent post to a senior officer and extend his tenure by two years... the question is whether the person making the arrangement will himself stay for two years or not," the SP chief said on X.

"Is this an attempt to take the reins from Delhi into one's own hands? Delhi vs. Lucknow 2.0," he added.

As per the new manual, the DGP will be appointed only when there are at least 6 months left in the officer's service.

Earlier on Monday, the SP chief Yadav took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying, "Talenge toh or bhi bura harenge (If they postpone it, they will lose even worse)" after the Election Commission rescheduled by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission postponed by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Kerala and Punjab to November 20 from November 13 on Monday.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that 'BJP postponed' the election so people affected from "Maha-Berozgari" in UP, who had to move out of the state for employment and returned home on festival, 'can't cast their votes'.

"First the Milkipur by-election was postponed; now the dates for by-elections for the remaining seats have been announced. The BJP was never so weak. The fact is that due to 'Maha-Berozgari' in UP, people move different parts of the country for work," Akhilesh Yadav said on X.

Notably, the Commission had rescheduled the polling dates in past elections for the convenience of voters and to enhance their participation.

One assembly constituency in Kerala, four constituencies in Punjab and nine constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will now go to polls on November 20. The dates of counting and completion of the poll of these ACs shall remain unchanged., November 23 and 25, respectively.

—ANI