Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Marks 3 Years with 19.13 Crore Devotees Visiting the Temple

Kashi (Uttar Pradesh): Kashi Vishwanath Corridor completed three years, and witnessed a significant surge in devotees with over 19.13 crores of visitors in three years as per the data released on Friday.

CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, speaking to ANI, said "Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust is using the offerings received in the temple to strengthen Sanatan Dharma. Along with this, food, clothes and books are provided to all the boys and girls engaged in Sanskrit education. Similarly, food is provided in hospitals and many other places."

Devotees also shared their experience of visiting Kashi Vishwanath Dham said that, the temple is getting crowded, however, they are not facing any problems in doing the worship.

"It feels very good to come to the temple and we get a lot of happiness and peace after seeing Mahadev. Everything inside the temple is arranged in an organized manner. We want to come here again and again," said one of the devotees.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, has now become a major centre of faith not only for the Sanatanis across the country but also for people around the world. The grand form of the ancient Lord Kashi Vishwanath Temple was inaugurated as Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13, 2021. Since then, the number of devotees is increasing day by day.

The offerings received at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust are specifically used for promoting Sanatan Dharma, hospitals, and providing food, clothing and books to all boys and girls engaged in Sanskrit education.

On December 13, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, a project aimed at enhancing the religious and cultural experience of devotees visiting the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Temple Trust also assists in organising other Sanatan events in the Sanatan area. It is continually working to preserve cultural activities and strengthen art and culture. It continues to conduct creative experiments in this regard.

"All of these topics will be promoted further as we enter our fourth year. Our fourth year is unique to us since our faith has four Vedas. Along with this, we will continue to work for the expansion of Sanatan Dharma," said Mishra. (ANI)