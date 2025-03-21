Instead of riots, festivals being celebrated in UP now: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that law and order in UP has transformed significantly under the BJP rule as the state, which once used to witness "riots", has now become a hub of festive celebrations, attracting devotees not just from the country but also from the whole world.

The Chief Minister highlighted that these festive celebrations in cities like Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Chitrakoot have not only promoted cultural heritage but also generated employment opportunities for many people.

Addressing the Mukhyamantri Yuva Uddyaami Vikas Abhiyaan (MYUVA) event, CM Yogi said, "This is the same Uttar Pradesh where riots used to take place, today instead of riots, celebrations are being held in that state. I have seen this festival in the form of Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot... these were all festivals which formed the basis of the mass gathering for the devotees coming from the country and the world for two months continuously. New jobs were being created for many people. Today we all have come here to connect through the same medium."

CM Yogi pointed out that Uttar Pradesh has achieved the pace of development in the last 10 years.

"In the last ten years, Uttar Pradesh has followed the pace of heritage and development set by PM Modi and has rapidly grown its economy. This is the same place where earlier the youth used to hide their identity, today the same youth is setting up their own enterprise. This is the same place where earlier industries were not set up, today new industries are being set up and our youth is also getting ready to set up their own industries," the Chief Minister stated.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, CM Yogi stated that all the barriers that were hindering the development of Uttar Pradesh have been removed and now the youth of the state are getting employment.

The CM said, "In the last 8 years, all the barriers that were hindering the development of Uttar Pradesh have been removed... All of them were removed one by one. Today, the youth of UP is getting jobs, is getting independent employment, and investments are coming in UP. Major development works are being done and by combining development and growth, the new UP of new India is working with full commitment for its farmers, for its motherhood, for the economic self-reliance of the youth." (ANI)