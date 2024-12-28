IMD Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Cold Wave Expected from December 29

Lucknow: The Met Department on Saturday said the Temperatures in Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to drop further by Sunday as the rain clears up. Saturday saw rain accompanied by thunderstorms at some places.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Atul Kumar Singh said that the weather will clear up from Sunday, with a significant drop in minimum temperatures by 3-6 degrees Celsius over the next 2-3 days.

"In the last 24 hours, most places over western Uttar Pradesh and some places over eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessed rainfall. Today, light to moderate rainfall is likely over some places over western Uttar Pradesh and most places over eastern Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms are also likely at some places. Weather will become dry from tomorrow... Minimum temperatures will fall by 3-6 degrees Celsius in the next 2-3 days.," he said.

The IMD further forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This includes Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, and Hodal in Haryana; Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Baghpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh; and Tizara and Alwar in Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at several locations across Delhi and NCR, with more rainfall expected in the day.

From December 29 onwards, a renewed cold wave is expected to impact the plains, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. These areas, along with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, are likely to remain under the influence of severe cold conditions until January 1.

Dense fog is also expected in isolated locations on January 1, further reducing visibility and worsening travel conditions.

The IMD has advised residents and travellers to remain cautious and take adequate precautions, especially in snow-affected regions, where road blockages and disruptions are anticipated.

With heavy snowfall and severe cold conditions intensifying, the state is bracing for a challenging weather phase in the coming days. —ANI