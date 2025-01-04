Grand Shobha Yatra by Akharas Fills Prayagraj with Devotion and Spiritual Fervor

Prayagraj: An atmosphere of spiritual fervour an devotion has filled the air in Prayagraj as the much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela draws near.

In preparation for the event, various Akharas on Saturday took out a grand Shobha Yatra before entering the Maha Kumbh camp. The procession was a vibrant display of devotion, with sadhus smeared in holy ash, adorned with garlands, and riding horses.

One of the prominent Akharas in the procession was the Niranjani Akhara led by the Acharya of Niranjani Akhara who was seated atop an open-top vehicle. Several other sadhus, carrying the flags of the Akhara, walked alongside. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was also part of the procession.

Huge crowds lined the route, eagerly seeking a glimpse of the revered sadhus, while flowers were showered in a display of reverence and celebration. Niranjani Akhara is known for its focus on yoga, meditation, and the search for spiritual wisdom.

Speaking to ANI, former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti urged people to visit the Mahakumbh Mela.

"Today, the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani is entering this Mahakumbh area, and as you can see, there is not a single street where devotees are not gathered. This is the uniqueness of Bharat. Sanatan Dharma is that which unites everyone. This Mahakumbh will be even grander and more divine than the one in 2019. I appeal to the people of the country to come and witness this moment."

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also criticized Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying, "I have witnessed the Kumbh during Akhilesh's time as well as during his father's time. Akhilesh never attended the Kumbh, and the responsibilities of the Kumbh were given to someone who had no faith in Sanatan Dharma."

A seer of the Niranjani Akhara told ANI, "Today, there is the Nagar Peshwai and Chawni Prawesh of the Niranjani Akhara. Today, our Akhada will tour the entire town and enter the Chawni."

Another seer from the Niranjani Akhara said, "Today, all our Naga Sanyasis of the entire Niranjani Akhara are entering the Chawni. The meaning of Chawni entry is that the Naga are going to their cantonment."

Another seer added, "I first pay my respects to the Naga Sanyasis who have come here from Himachal. I also extend my heartfelt blessings for the leadership of Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani Akhara."

Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Mahakumbh campsite area to enhance security.

Uttar Pradesh Minister JPS Rathore said that Prayagraj is fully prepared for the Mahakumbh and expects over 45 crore devotees to attend the event.

"Prayagraj has been completely prepared to welcome people to the Mahakumbh. This time, the Kumbh has been arranged and equipped with technology. We expect more than 45 crore devotees to come to witness the Maha Kumbh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to the saints and sages and has given the name 'Amrit Snan' to the 'Shahi Snan.' Many saints and sages will attend, and we will all be blessed by seeing them," Rathore told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)