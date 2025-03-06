States & UTs

Fire Engulfs Multi-Level Parking in Lucknow's Hazratganj, Vehicles Destroyed

A fire at a multi-level parking in Lucknow's Hazratganj destroys several vehicles, no casualties reported
Mar 06, 2025, 11:14 AM
Fire Engulfs Multi-Level Parking in Lucknow

Lucknow: A fire broke out at a multi-level parking facility in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Thursday, reducing several vehicles to ashes, officials said.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building as fire tenders worked to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause behind the fire was however now clear, officials added.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, a massive fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Kanpur. According to Chief Fire Officer, Deepak Sharma, no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

