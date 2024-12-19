FIR Filed Against SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for Alleged Electricity Theft in Sambhal

Sambhal: An FIR has been filed against SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for his alleged involvement in electricity theft, following a search at his residence by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department. The FIR, lodged at the Anti-Power Theft Police Station in Sambhal, cites violations under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act (Amendment) 2003.

Shrish Chandra, the Additional SP of Sambhal, confirmed the development, stating, "The State Electricity Department has filed an FIR regarding electricity theft against Zia ur Rehman Barq. The department has also informed us that during the inspection at his residence, his father allegedly threatened a member of the inspection team. Evidence is being collected in this regard, and once substantiated, another FIR will be filed, with further action to follow."

According to DK Gupta, a senior engineer from the State Electricity Department, a team of five officials conducted the inspection at Barq's residence earlier in the morning.

However, the family initially obstructed the process. "They were not allowing us to conduct the checking, but eventually, the Junior Engineer (JE) opened the lock. The family members reportedly threatened the JE, and now an FIR is being filed for that as well," Gupta stated.

The residents have reportedly used 16.5 kW of load on two connections of 2 kW. "There were two separate connections, one in the name of Zia ur Rehman Barq and another in the name of his grandfather, each with a load of 2 kW," Gupta added. The department also carried out a meter reading investigation (MRI) to collect further evidence.

Authorities are currently focused on collecting all relevant evidence related to both the electricity theft and the alleged threat to officials, with further legal action expected.

Earlier, a team from the State Electricity Department, backed by a sizable security detail, arrived at the Sambhal residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq on Thursday in the early morning hours.

The surprise visit was aimed at investigating alleged irregularities in electricity usage at the MP's home. According to Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, the inspection is part of a broader crackdown on electricity theft in the region. (ANI)