Eight years of progress: UP Minister AK Sharma lauds Yogi govt's governance, Mahakumbh success

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma on Tuesday hailed the completion of eight years of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, crediting it with transforming the state through good governance and progress across multiple sectors.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma highlighted the government's focus on public welfare and security over the past eight years and the administration's efforts to streamline services and ensure accountability.

"I congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh on eight years of good governance in the state under the Yogi Adityanath government," he said.

He spoke of progress in every field, including the safety of women and infrastructure, underscoring the development of the industrial sector in the state.

"In these eight years, the state has progressed in every field, including the safety of women. Infrastructure development has also been done under this government... Emphasis has been laid on the development of the industrial sector," the minister said.

Sharma also took pride in the recently concluded Mahakumbh, managed by his Urban Development Department, held in Prayagraj and reflected on the success of the event that drew millions of devotees.

"Mahakumbh was held under the management of the Urban Development Department, and it brought laurels to Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Earlier on Monday, speaking at a programme marking his government's eight-year tenure, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state had transformed from a BIMARU state into the "growth engine of the nation's economic development".

"UP was considered among the BIMARU states 8 years ago; people only knew it as labour power. Today, it has emerged as the growth engine of the nation's economic development," he said at a press conference.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the neglect of the agriculture sector before 2017 and highlighted his government's efforts to boost agricultural productivity.

"The agriculture sector was neglected before 2017... UP has an abundance of agricultural possibilities and water resources... We could have grown as a basket of agricultural production in the country. We could have multiplied farmers' income with the help of technology. But before 2017, farmers were committing suicide... Farmer welfare schemes had been pending for 4 decades," he added.

On law and order, he cited the successful organisation of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as an example of Uttar Pradesh's improved security environment.

On Monday, a programme was organised in Lucknow to commemorate eight years of the Yogi Adityanath government. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, and several other ministers and dignitaries attended the event. (ANI)