Dome City with Luxury Hotel Facilities Unveiled in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj: A dome city featuring luxury hotel facilities is under construction in the Arail area of Prayagraj to accommodate devotees for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled to take place from January 10 to February 24.

Visuals that emerged showed the dome fit with sophisticated facilities.

Aishwarya Choudhary, the lead architect of the project mentioned that this is the first time a dome city of this scale is being developed for the Mahakumbh and the domes constructed would have the facilities of the luxury hotel for the devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said "This is happening for the first time in Mahakumbh that a dome city is being constructed. The domes have all the facilities of a luxury hotel. Considering the devotes, we have ensured that the traditional and cultural aspects are there in the domes."

Furthermore, talking about the bookings, the lead architect said that the bookings can be done online and 50 per cent of the bookings had already been made.

"The bookings can be made by the devotees online. 50 per cent of the bookings have already been done.." she further added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta spoke on the preparation and said that a total of 40-45 crore people are expected to visit the Mahakumbh.

"We are expecting to see a total of 40 to 45 crore people visit the Mahakumbh. The Prayagraj airport is also being upgraded with a total of six aerobridges. A lot of international passengers have also requested customs clearance facilities in the city. The city will be connected with around 20 to 25 cities by air connectivity. Several commercial and charter flights will land here during the Mahakumbh," the UP Minister said while speaking to ANI.

Gupta further emphasised that the Mahakumbh would significantly boost Prayagraj's economy, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

He said, "The festival will also give a boost to the economy of Prayagraj..."

On December 23, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the preparations for Mahakumbh were progressing at a rapid pace with seamless coordination between the Central and State Governments and various departments.

Speaking to journalists after reviewing the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, he emphasised the extensive efforts being made, stating, "Every institution is actively engaged to ensure the success of this grand event."

CM Yogi remarked that Mahakumbh is not merely a religious festival, but also an exceptional opportunity for Prayagraj to showcase its outstanding hospitality. He urged the people of Prayagraj to collaborate in making this event a resounding success and elevate the city's global reputation.

Meanwhile, the Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)