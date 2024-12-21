Devotees Perform Puja at Restored Hindu Temple in Aligarh, UP

Aligarh: Devotees performed puja at a recently discovered Hindu temple in Aligarh, following its restoration after being neglected for years.

Activists have launched a campaign to identify and restore such temples.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, an activist said, "In the past riots, Hindus from this area fled, leaving this temple neglected. We're now conducting a campaign to identify such temples. This is the second temple. Cleaning and worship have been performed today in this temple."

Another activist told ANI, "Yesterday this place was cleaned and in the same sequence today, Hanuman Chalisa was recited and Hanuman's Aarti was performed. We will also ensure that every day people of Sanatan Dharma take care of this temple and come here to perform the puja and rituals."

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed outside the temple premises.

Earlier, on December 20, prayer rituals were held at the Shiv-Hanuman temple in Sambhal. The temple, which had remained closed since 1978, was reopened on December 14 following efforts by the administration.

The temple was uncovered during an anti-encroachment drive led by local district police and administration.

During the restoration process, three idols were found near a well close to the temple. These idols are now being preserved as part of the efforts to restore the temple to its original splendor.

On December 18, Geeta Pradhan, a former member of Uttar Pradesh's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission and a BJP leader, visited the temple to offer prayers.

On December 15, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya also visited the newly uncovered Shiv-Hanuman Temple to offer their prayers.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed that the temple had reopened after 46 years, explaining that the closure was due to the absence of a resident priest. (ANI)