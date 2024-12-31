CM Yogi Adityanath Intensifies Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations with 5th Visit to Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 have been ramped up as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Tuesday for the fifth time in December to review the preparations for the upcoming event.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Bio-CNG plant built in the Naini area of the city. The Chief Minister also inspected the key locations such as the Sangam Erawat Ghat, Sangam Noj Ghat, and the newly constructed steel bridge parallel to the Ganga Setu.

In view of the upcoming Mahakumbh event, CM Yogi held a review meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) Auditorium in the Prayagraj Mela Authority to review the preparations for the event.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, during his visit to Prayagraj would inspect the steel bridge built parallel to the Ganga Setu while doing a ground inspection of various routes.

CM Yogi has already extended an invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025 to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries to attend the event.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

As part of the preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Uttar Pradesh Police will use underwater drones for enhanced security.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will showcase a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release stated.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)