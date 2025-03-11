Can make a headscarf with tarpaulin: UP Minister Raghuraj Singh on Namaz During Holi

Aligarh: After Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur's appeal to Muslims to "stay indoors,", sparked a controversy, Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh on Tuesday stated that while Muslims can offer Namaz, there should be restrictions on how and where they perform it in relation to Hindu festivals.

Speaking about the issue, Dr. Singh said, "They can offer Namaz, we have no issues, but they can't say things like colour shouldn't fall within the distance of 20 meters or 25 meters from them because 'Pichkari' (water guns) has no measurement... it is the festival of our God."

He continued, "Those who have issues, the way they cover Mosques with tarpaulin, they can make a headscarf with tarpaulin so that their skull cap won't get drenched."

Singh also pointed out that Hindu practices like idol worship are different from Islamic traditions, asserting that Muslims should offer Namaz at home rather than making public offerings to cause discomfort to Hindus.

"We do idol worship, but they don't have idols, so they can offer Namaz at home as well. But just to make Hindus suffer, they want to do so in Mosques. This won't happen in Hindustan," he added.

Highlighting the difference between the frequency of religious events, Singh emphasized, "They can offer Namaz after 2 pm... Jumma comes every week, but what about Holi? It comes once a year only." His comments focused on his belief that festivals such as Holi, which are celebrated by Hindus once a year, should take precedence over the weekly practice of Namaz.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday said that everyone should celebrate the festival of Holi together.

"Everyone should celebrate Holi together...People from all religions should celebrate the festival properly, and everyone should also take care of the society..." Jaiswal told ANI.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav following his remarks on BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur's statement.

Singh said that Yadav was filled with "arrogance" because as the son of former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi it is "monarchy" and not democracy.

Yadav had retorted to Haribhushan Thakur's appeal to Muslims to "stay indoors" with - "Baap ka raaj hai kya."

Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not taking action against a BJP MLA for purportedly appealing to Muslims to "stay indoors" on the festival of Holi.

The RJD leader said that the Chief Minister was in an "unconscious state' and did not call out the BJP MLA for his controversial statement. (ANI)