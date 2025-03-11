Ballia to get new Medical College: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided that a new medical college will be constructed in the Ballia district of the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister stated it was a longstanding demand of the people and the MLA of Ballia, which the CM Yogi has fulfilled now.

"For a long time, the people of Balia have been demanding a medical college in the area. Ballia MLA Dayashankar Pandey, who is also state's Transport Minister, has also demanded to build a medical college in the area. UP CM has decided that a medical college will be built in Ballia. We are moving forward with this proposal with the land-acquiring process..." Pathak told ANI.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the portfolio of the state's Health and Welfare Ministry, also highlighted the medical preparations, stating that all medical practitioners and administrations have been advised to keep all hospitals on alert and be ready to deal with all kinds of situations.

He said, " For Holi, all medical practitioners and administrations have been advised to keep all hospitals on alert and be ready to deal with all kinds of situations, leaves have been cancelled...in Hospitals, all facilities will be ensured."

On Monday, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reaffirmed the state government's commitment to development and law and order.

Following the cabinet meeting, Pathak emphasised that the government's priority was to ensure the state's progress while maintaining law and order.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is working for the development of the state with law and order as the priority," Pathak said.

Given the state's size and population, the Uttar Pradesh government's commitment to law and order is also crucial.

Meanwhile, State Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad said that decisions regarding many things, such as Ballia Medical College, were taken.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Ashish Patel said, "Over 15 decisions have been taken in the meeting, including some decisions regarding Noida and the medical college in Ballia". (ANI)