Balarampur Hospital Denies Confirmed HMPV Virus Case in Lucknow Amid Growing Concerns

Lucknow: As the concerns over the Human Metapneumovirus (HPMV) virus grows, a 56-year-old woman patient was found to be infected with the HMPV virus by "Charak Hospital". However, the director of Balrampur Hospital in the state's capital has refuted the claims, saying that her diagnosis was done without any supportive evidence.

"The reports saying that a positive case of HMPV virus has been found in Balrampur Hospital is completely incorrect (as of now). Such claims are baseless because the patient has a history of diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid. She has been undergoing treatment for a cold and cough for the last 1.5 months. Her diagnoses as HMPV positive patient has been done by Charak Hospital, but there is no paperwork to support the claims. This is beyond our understanding. We have admitted the patient and we are trying to confirm," SP Chaudhary, Director of Balarampur Hospital, told ANI.

"We will only be able to tell about the diagnoses of the patient after the results for the sample come back from King George's Medical University," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak addressed concerns regarding HMPV virus, assuring the public that the state is moving forward with complete alertness. Pathak emphasised that the government is prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "Concerning the virus, we are moving forward with complete alertness. We also have a high-level meeting today. There is no reason to panic. The government is ready for any kind of a situation."

The state governments across the country have intensified their health measures, focusing on surveillance and prevention to address the challenge.

In Nagpur, two suspected HMPV patients have been identified. Notably, five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

However, Dr Pinaki R Debnath, HoD, Pediatric Surgery, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital told ANI that the HMPV existed earlier and it erupted now because of some reasons like cold.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday assured the people that there is no need to worry as the health systems and surveillance networks of the country are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed the detection of two cases of HMPV in Karnataka and one in Gujarat. Health Ministry said that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country.

In a video statement, Nadda asserted that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)