Bahraich Wolf Attacks: Forest Department holds awareness campaign amid wolf scare

Bahraich (UP): As the villagers of Bahraich continue to battle the scare of 'killer' wolves, the Forest Department, along with the Police have started awareness campaigns in about 25 to 30 villages of Mahsi Tehsil under the Bahraich Range of Bahraich Forest Division inform people of the ongoing situation and advise them on how to stay safe from further attacks.

According to an official statement by the Bahraich Forest Division on September 3, three teams have been formed for the awareness campaign, which will work to make the general public aware using various publicity mediums.

The division has also set up a command centre at the divisional headquarters for the exchange of information.

The general public can give information related to wolves to the Divisional Forest Officer by calling on the number 7839435148 and to the Sub Divisional Forest Officer by calling on 7839434875.

Besides this, the general public can also call the Command Centre in-charge, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Shravasti, on 9454612462, Deputy Area Officer, Rudra Pratap Singh, on 9453603467 for the day and Forest Inspector, Ajay Kumar Kashyap, on 9170645939 for the night, to share information regarding the wolf.

The statement further said that the entire area had been divided into three sectors and 20 different rescue and fighting teams had been given the responsibility of patrolling and trekking in the area.

The entire campaign was being reviewed and the action taken was reviewed by the senior officers nominated by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials from the forest department and police were seen going door to door spreading awareness in villages affected by the wolf attack in Aurahi village of Mahsi Tehsil.

The official urged the villagers to keep their children with them and make them sleep in mosquito nets or sleep on the roofs during the night.

"There is a lot of terror due to the wolves. People are scared. Teams from the forest department are spreading awareness on this matter and telling us to sleep inside the house and lock our doors at night. For the safety of the children, they said to keep the children inside the house and not let them out. After sunset, not to come out of the house," said Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Aurahi village.

A massive search operation is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, as wildlife authorities and forest officials scramble to capture a pack of wolves that have been wreaking havoc. With four wolves already successfully caught, the operation is now focused on tracking down the remaining members of the pack.

—ANI