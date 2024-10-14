Bahraich violence: Protestors torch shops, hospitals after man killed in clash during idol immersion

Bahraich (UP): Tensions escalated on Monday in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh with protests being held in connection with a clash that broke out a day ago in the Mahasi area during Durga idol immersion that turned violent.

According to police 30 people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Maharajganj area of Mahasi and a hunt has been launched for the main accused.

Security has been increased in the area today after protestors vandalized shops in markets .

Protesters also torched hospital, pharmacy shops in the area.

On Sunday one person was killed while several others were injured after two communities clashed during Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area.

The incident happened on October 13 when, according to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when an argument took place between the two groups on some issue.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla said, "In Mahasi's Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired on him and thereafter a tense situation arose."

"At various places, Visarjan was stopped, which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create disturbance. 30 people have been taken into custody in the incident in Maharajganj in which a person was shot and a case has been registered. Search for the main accused who is absconding is underway," Bahraich SP said.

The police have been conducting route marches since the incident happened in the area to maintain law and order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and emphasized that those who seek to vitiate the atmosphere in Bahraich will not be spared.

"Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them," Yogi said in a post on X.

"Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

