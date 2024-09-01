Air Marshal Dixit Takes Over New Central Air Command Chief

Lucknow (The Hawk): Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed the appointment of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command on 01 September 2024.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF on 06 December 1986. The Air Officer is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 3300 hours of flying experience on a variety of aircraft in the IAF inventory. He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College (Bangladesh) and National Defence College. He has actively participated in numerous operations and exercises such as Op-Safed Sagar and Op-Rakshak.

During his illustrious career spanning more than 37 years, the Air Officer has held several significant field and staff appointments. As a Commanding Officer, he re-equipped one of the Squadrons of lAF with the state-of-the-art Mirage aircraft and later commanded a front-line fighter air base in the Western Sector and a premiere fighter training base in the Southern Sector. He has served as a Directing Staff at the Air Force Test Pilots School and held the staff appointment of Principal Director Air Staff Requirement at Air Headquarters. The Air Officer held the appointment of Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and also tenanted the appointments of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) & Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters. Before taking over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, he was tenanting the appointment of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff. The Air Officer headed many path-breaking projects during his previous tenure with the adoption of future technologies and ensured that the IAF achieves modernization while maintaining a steady focus on 'Atmanirbharta-Self Reliance'. Operational readiness of Central Air Command in all scenarios shall be the top most agenda of the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief to ensure IAF achieves its goal successfully.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, by the Hon'ble President of India.