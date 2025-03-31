50,000 Offer Namaz at Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal for Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations

Sambhal: Around 50,000 people gathered at the Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya said on Monday.

Sambhal Superintendant of Police KK Bishnoi informed that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered peacefully in Sambhal, with more than 100 Eidgahs across the region seeing smooth celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, the Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya said, "All the arrangements were good. Around 50 thousand people visited Shahi Eidgah, and all of them offered Namaz peacefully...For Navratri, we have made arrangements for water supply, electricity and cleanliness..."

All necessary arrangements, including water supply, electricity, and cleanliness, were in place for Navratri.

Meanwhile, Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said, "Namaz of Eid was offered peacefully in more than 100 Eidgahs situated in Sambhal. Wherever there was a dispute, it was also resolved. The volunteers made a major contribution. There have been no issues of law and order."

He also confirmed that there were no law and order issues, and any disputes were resolved with the help of volunteers.

Security personnel in Sambhal have been stationed in large numbers to maintain law and order during the religious celebrations, ensuring the safety of thousands of people who have gathered for the special prayers marking the end of Ramzan.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramadan.

With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, people were seen donning new clothes and smiling as widely as their hearts.

The streets and homes were adorned with festive decorations, and the aroma of freshly prepared biryanis, kebabs, and sweet treats like sevai, kheer, and sheer khurma wafted through the air.

People gathered in mosques and prayer grounds to offer Namaz and celebrate the festival with family and friends. (ANI)