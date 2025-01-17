123 Houses and Shops in Sambhal Face Demolition Over Dilapidated State, Encroachments Targeted in Pathakpur Village

Sambhal: A notice has been issued to demolish 123 houses and shops in Sambhal under Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act 1916, after they were found in dilapidated state in a survey conducted by the Sambhal Municipality.

According to the Sambhal Municipal Council Executive Officer, Manibhushan Tiwari under the Municipality Act 1916, Sambhal Municipality had surveyed the dilapidated buildings of the area in which 123 structures were found in dilapidated condition which collapse any time risking loss of life and property.

Subsequently, the municipality has issued a notice to the owners of all houses and shops and asked to demolish the structures, otherwise the municipality itself will demolish.

Meanwhile, a demolition drive was also carried in Pathakpur village under Chandausi Tehsil of the district and few house were demolished.

Detailing about the demolition drive Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Tehsildar Chandausi said, "In Pathakpur village, there is a land of act 132 next to the highway which was illegally encroached by some people by constructing house over it. Taking action, the owners were served with notice and asked remove the encroachment but they failed after which action was taken and house were demolished."

Notably, since after the Sambhal violence, the district administration has been taking action against illegal encroachment on government lands.

On December 25, to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Sambhal and reconnect the local community with their religious traditions, a team from the ASI and local administration visited several historic locations.

The ASI inspected ancient structures, including Ferozpur Fort, stepwells, and Chor Kuan. The ASI visited ancient structures such as Ferozpur Fort, bawdis (stepwells), and Chor Kuan among others.

DM Pensiya who was part of the team said, "We visited the Ferozpur Fort, which is ASI-protected. We were accompanied by the ASI team. After that, we visited a koop (well) under the Neemsar pilgrimage site, which is the only koop that still has water in it. We also visited the Rajput bawdis (open wells)."

This initiative was prompted by the rediscovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment campaign led by the district police and administration on December 14.

The Shiv-Hanuman temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 22. During the excavation work in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, an old well was also discovered by the local administration. (ANI)