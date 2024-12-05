10000 people will benefit from Sambal Yojana MP minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that 'Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana' is a gift for the common man who has no business in any sector and added that about 10,000 people will benefit from this scheme.

"The 'Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana' is a gift for the common man who has no business in any sector...Yesterday, MP CM Mohan Yadav transferred an amount of Rs 225 crore and almost 10,000 people will be benefited from it..." Patel told ANI.

MP CM Yadav on Wednesday transferred Rs 225 crore from Mantralaya to the accounts of 10 thousand 236 beneficiary labourer families under the Mukhya Mantri Jan-Kalyan Yojana (Sambal).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that Sambal Yojana, as its name suggests, provides support to labourers in emergencies. He said that the government is with the labourers in this difficult time and this amount is a form of condolence from the state government to the families of the victim beneficiaries. The amount will support the workers in times of difficulty, according to an official press release.



The Chief Minister said that the Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana was started in 2018. Under this scheme, benefits worth more than Rs 5,626 crore have been given in more than 6 lakh 16 thousand cases since its inception.



He also praised Labour Minister Prahlad Patel and said that he has worked with sensitivity. He tried to ensure that even the backmost person of the society gets the benefits of the public welfare schemes of the government.



CM Yadav stated that more than one crore 73 lakh labourers have registered themselves under the Sambal Yojana. Of these, more than 32 lakh workers have been registered in the Sambal 2.0 scheme. He said that this is a unique scheme, in which crores of needy families are helped throughout life right from the birth of a child, as per the release.



He said that the workers providing goods and services door-to-door have been kept in the category of unorganized workers and they are also being given the benefits of Sambal Yojana from March 2024. These include stone cutters, brick makers, cooks, household workers, tendu leaf collectors, etc. Under this scheme, they are also being given the benefits of schemes like ex-gratia assistance, education promotion scheme, maternity assistance, Ayushman Bharat, and ration slips.



Meanwhile, Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also extended his best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.



Patel termed the party-led Mahayuti alliance's victory in Maharashtra as "historic," adding that it was a victory of ideology in the state.



"The victory in Maharashtra is historic and is a victory of ideology. I extend best wishes to Devendra Fadnavis and welcome the leadership of PM Modi..." Patel told ANI.



haratiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. The ceremony will commence at around 5.30 pm.



Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The posters of Maharashtra CM-designate Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar covered the area around Azad Maidan in Mumbai.



At the legislature party meeting held in Vidhan Bhawan, former Gujarat CM and BJP's central observer Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced that Fadnavis has been unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader, ending the long-drawn suspense over who would get the top job.



Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake their claim to form the Mahayuti government.



The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.



The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)