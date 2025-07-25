Two Tripura Govt College Professors suspended for wrongdoings

Agartala: Two Assistant Professors of government colleges under Tripura University were suspended by the Higher Education Department for their misconduct and illegal activities, officials said on Friday.

A senior official said that the Higher Education Department suspended Santanu Majumder, an Assistant Professor of Government Degree College in Kamalpur in Tripura's Dhalai district, after the latter was found behaving inappropriately with a girl student in the college premises recently.

"As per a report forwarded by the College Principal, Santanu Majumder confessed that it was a mistake on his part to be involved in the inappropriate act. Majumder has failed to maintain the sanctity and decorum of the institute and also foiled the poise of the teaching profession," said the suspension order, signed by Raval Hamendra Kumar, Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

A video clip earlier reportedly showing the Assistant Professor engaging in inappropriate physical conduct with a female student from his department has gone viral.

The video, recorded on July 21, allegedly captured the duo in intimate acts within the college premises, raising serious concerns about the sanctity of the academic environment.

Kamalpur Degree College Principal Abhijit Sarkar, while speaking to the media, said: "After getting a complaint, we have investigated the case and a detailed reporthas been submitted to the Higher Education Department."

Sources claimed that the Assistant Professors had been in an illicit relationship with the girl student for nearly two years.

In another incident, an Assistant Professor of a government-run degree college Abhijit Nath was also suspended for his alleged involvement in unauthorised admission of students for the 2025-26 academic year.

The Higher Education Department's Special Secretary Raval Hamendra Kumar suspended Nath following media reports about malpractice in the admission process for the 2025-26 academic year.

Kumar, in his suspension order, said that as per preliminary information received from the Ramthakur College, on the outskirts of Agartala, it is found that 69 cases of unauthorised admissions were found.

"…prima facie it appears that Nath was involved in a serious malpractice, forgery and gross violation of admission norms," the order said.

